Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target Cut to C$7.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CHE.UN. National Bankshares raised shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$7.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$6.25 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.50 price target (down previously from C$9.00) on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.50 price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.53.

CHE.UN traded down C$0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching C$6.17. 1,283,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,081. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$4.07 and a 1 year high of C$8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$644.91 million and a PE ratio of -6.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.86.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

