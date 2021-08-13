Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Director Jeffrey B. Streeter Buys 1,500 Shares

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Director Jeffrey B. Streeter purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.80 per share, with a total value of $70,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeffrey B. Streeter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, Jeffrey B. Streeter purchased 1,500 shares of Chemung Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.94 per share, with a total value of $68,910.00.

Shares of Chemung Financial stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,240. Chemung Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $27.38 and a 12 month high of $47.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.25. The company has a market capitalization of $217.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.30. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 26.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This is an increase from Chemung Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 5,426.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 84.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 159.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the first quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

