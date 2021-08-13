Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 59.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,082 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.5% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 54.7% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price target on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist lifted their price target on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.41.

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $102.26. 315,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,357,992. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.75. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

