Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) CFO Sells $1,988,065.00 in Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,988,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mario Jesus Marte also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chewy alerts:

On Monday, June 14th, Mario Jesus Marte sold 37,291 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $2,798,316.64.

Shares of CHWY traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,631,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,414,943. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $51.25 and a one year high of $120.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.97. The company has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of -4,785.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 0.08.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHWY shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Chewy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Chewy by 1,276.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.