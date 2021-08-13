Chicago Capital LLC Sells 2,400 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Chicago Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,399.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,195,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,837 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 410.6% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 975,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,447,000 after purchasing an additional 784,141 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,318,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,387.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 500,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,566,000 after purchasing an additional 480,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 632,777.8% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 455,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,815,000 after purchasing an additional 455,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.25. The company had a trading volume of 898,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,993. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.47. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $54.92 and a 52 week high of $76.45.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

