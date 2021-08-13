Chicago Capital LLC Sells 337 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Chicago Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $367.53. The company had a trading volume of 25,265,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,132,551. The business has a 50-day moving average of $356.14. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $260.11 and a twelve month high of $369.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

