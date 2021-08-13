Chicago Capital LLC Sells 520 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Chicago Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,379 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.8% of Chicago Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $46,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. United Bank increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 4,949 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,140 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 75,574 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,638,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Chronos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the first quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.00.

Shares of COST traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $445.36. 1,225,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,369,315. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $448.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $407.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at $22,950,224.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $6,085,585 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

