Chiliz Price Up 31% This Week (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. During the last week, Chiliz has traded up 31% against the U.S. dollar. One Chiliz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000785 BTC on major exchanges. Chiliz has a total market cap of $2.20 billion and $534.81 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00057510 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00015233 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $424.32 or 0.00890701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.57 or 0.00106160 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz is a coin. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,893,953,497 coins. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com . Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chiliz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

