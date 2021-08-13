China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. China Automotive Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 0.37%.

Shares of NASDAQ CAAS traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.10. The company had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,112. The company has a market cap of $126.49 million, a P/E ratio of -83.00 and a beta of 3.15. China Automotive Systems has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $13.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.57.

CAAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised China Automotive Systems from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Greenridge Global raised China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th.

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

