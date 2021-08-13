China Finance (OTCMKTS:CHFI) and UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Head-To-Head Analysis

China Finance (OTCMKTS:CHFI) and UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.7% of UP Fintech shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares China Finance and UP Fintech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Finance N/A N/A N/A UP Fintech 17.53% 15.90% 1.51%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Finance and UP Fintech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Finance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A UP Fintech $138.50 million 18.73 $16.07 million N/A N/A

UP Fintech has higher revenue and earnings than China Finance.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for China Finance and UP Fintech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A UP Fintech 1 0 1 0 2.00

UP Fintech has a consensus target price of $30.10, indicating a potential upside of 87.31%. Given UP Fintech’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe UP Fintech is more favorable than China Finance.

Risk and Volatility

China Finance has a beta of 5.69, meaning that its stock price is 469% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UP Fintech has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

UP Fintech beats China Finance on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Finance

China Finance, Inc. operates as a financial services company and provides guarantees to small and medium enterprises. It provides surety guarantees to Chinese SMEs seeking to become publicly-traded companies in the United States by being acquired by a United States reporting company in a reverse merger or merger and acquisition transaction; loan guarantees to assist SMEs and individuals in obtaining loans from Chinese banks for business operations and/or personal use; and various direct loans for business operations. The company also offers consulting services, including business and introduction services, translation services, and access to office facilities, such as conference rooms, computers, telephone, and fax lines. The company was formerly known as Value Global International Limited and changed its name to China Finance, Inc. in September 2004. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

