Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) CFO Dominic Dragisich Sells 2,258 Shares

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 2,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total value of $266,714.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,335,000.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:CHH traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.10. 1,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,224. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.50. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.59 and a 1 year high of $123.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 683.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.