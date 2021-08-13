Chonk (CHONK) Price Hits $72.18 on Exchanges

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Chonk coin can currently be bought for approximately $72.18 or 0.00150901 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chonk has traded down 30.2% against the U.S. dollar. Chonk has a total market capitalization of $2.81 million and $9,670.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00057871 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014993 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $427.73 or 0.00894240 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.67 or 0.00105930 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00044081 BTC.

Chonk Profile

Chonk is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. The official website for Chonk is www.chonker.finance . The official message board for Chonk is chonkfinance.medium.com . Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Chonk

