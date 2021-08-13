Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Price Target Cut to C$4.75 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chorus Aviation in a report on Monday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. CIBC decreased their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.31.

Chorus Aviation stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.36. 1,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,756. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.75. Chorus Aviation has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $4.32.

Chorus Aviation, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of aviation services. It operates through the Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes contract flying operations; aircraft leasing under the capacity purchase agreement; and maintenance, repair, overhaul, part sales, and technical services.

