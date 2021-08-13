Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) PT Lowered to C$5.00

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.76% from the stock’s current price.

CHR has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research note on Thursday. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.75 price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Chorus Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.43.

Shares of TSE CHR traded down C$0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$4.04. 1,408,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,279. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$653.94 million and a PE ratio of 33.11. Chorus Aviation has a one year low of C$2.12 and a one year high of C$5.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.46.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$202.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$222.50 million. Analysts forecast that Chorus Aviation will post 0.5673913 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Douglas Falconer bought 103,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$496,175.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 138,200 shares in the company, valued at C$664,451.78.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

