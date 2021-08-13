Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) PT Lowered to C$5.40 at BMO Capital Markets

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.75 to C$5.40 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 33.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.43.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Shares of TSE CHR traded down C$0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$4.04. 1,408,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,279. Chorus Aviation has a 1-year low of C$2.12 and a 1-year high of C$5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of C$653.94 million and a PE ratio of 33.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.68.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$202.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$222.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Chorus Aviation will post 0.5673913 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chorus Aviation news, Director Richard Douglas Falconer purchased 103,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$496,175.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,200 shares in the company, valued at C$664,451.78.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

Featured Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.