Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Trading Up 1.9%

Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY)’s share price was up 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.05 and last traded at $22.05. Approximately 1,019 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.64.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.77.

About Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY)

Chorus Ltd. operates as a telecommunications infrastructure company. The firm engages in the provision of fixed line communications infrastructure services to retail service providers. It also offers nationwide network of fiber optic cables and copper cables that connect homes and businesses to each other and also provides backhaul and co-location services to retail service providers.

