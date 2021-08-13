Chromia (CHR) Price Tops $0.33

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Chromia coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000695 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chromia has a total market cap of $142.54 million and approximately $46.86 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chromia has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00057521 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00015140 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.38 or 0.00887912 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00104782 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001954 BTC.

About Chromia

CHR is a coin. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,250 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chromia’s official website is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Buying and Selling Chromia

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

