Chronologic 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.00 (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. One Chronologic coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Chronologic has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chronologic has a market capitalization of $151,551.13 and $1.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chronologic Coin Profile

Chronologic is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,399,831 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,951 coins. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Chronologic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

