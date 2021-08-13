Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,066 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $21,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,761,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,701,433,000 after acquiring an additional 306,381 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,090,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,020,000 after acquiring an additional 139,461 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,999,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,950,000 after acquiring an additional 189,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,784,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,867,000 after acquiring an additional 37,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,740,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,882,000 after acquiring an additional 269,798 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Argus raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.06.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CB opened at $181.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $111.93 and a 1 year high of $182.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.24.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

