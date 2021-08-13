CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after Desjardins raised their price target on the stock from C$27.00 to C$29.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 1,310 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 46,145 shares.The stock last traded at $19.83 and had previously closed at $19.97.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price target on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIXX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CI Financial by 851.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of CI Financial by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in shares of CI Financial by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 44.57% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.91.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.30 million. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CI Financial Corp will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.143 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%.

CI Financial Company Profile (NYSE:CIXX)

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.