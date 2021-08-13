CIBC Increases Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target to C$16.00

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SPB. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Cormark set a C$15.71 price target on shares of Superior Plus in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.95.

TSE SPB traded up C$0.13 on Friday, hitting C$15.87. 236,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,952. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.68. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of C$11.30 and a 12 month high of C$16.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.30). The company had revenue of C$839.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$743.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Superior Plus will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Superior Plus news, insider Marquard & Bahls AG bought 32,200 shares of Superior Plus stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$15.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$502,796.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 33,582,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$524,390,719.75.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

