CIBC Raises Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Price Target to C$95.00

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$83.00 to C$95.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DCBO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Docebo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bankshares set a $70.00 price objective on Docebo and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Docebo in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.22.

Shares of DCBO traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.19. 13,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,111. Docebo has a fifty-two week low of $32.38 and a fifty-two week high of $72.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -273.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.96.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Docebo will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Docebo by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Docebo in the second quarter worth $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Docebo in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Docebo in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Docebo by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.86% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

