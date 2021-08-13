CIBC Raises Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Price Target to C$16.00

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) had its target price upped by research analysts at CIBC from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Superior Plus from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Superior Plus from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Superior Plus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.16.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

SUUIF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.53. 646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,169. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.46. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $12.88.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.