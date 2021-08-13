CIBC Trims Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Target Price to C$5.50

Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.31.

CHRRF traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $3.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,756. Chorus Aviation has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $4.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.75.

Chorus Aviation, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of aviation services. It operates through the Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes contract flying operations; aircraft leasing under the capacity purchase agreement; and maintenance, repair, overhaul, part sales, and technical services.

