Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $968.60 Million

Brokerages expect Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) to announce $968.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ciena’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $960.00 million and the highest is $975.58 million. Ciena posted sales of $976.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ciena will report full year sales of $3.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.82 billion to $3.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CIEN. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ciena has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.14.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $56.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.57. Ciena has a one year low of $38.03 and a one year high of $61.45.

In other news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $102,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $51,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,599 shares of company stock valued at $2,730,802 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Ciena by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 3.7% during the first quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.6% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 32,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 1.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,762 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

