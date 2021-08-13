Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC grew its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,871 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,156,430,000 after buying an additional 1,635,788 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at $288,753,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 664.9% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 617,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $149,160,000 after buying an additional 536,363 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $287,355,000 after buying an additional 520,573 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,858,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $449,363,000 after buying an additional 403,846 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cigna in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price target on the stock. Truist cut their price target on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.16.

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $209.56. The stock had a trading volume of 39,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,645. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.55.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

