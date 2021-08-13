Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.65.

Several research analysts have recently commented on XEC shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James cut Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. US Capital Advisors cut Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Financial raised Cimarex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the second quarter valued at about $97,370,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,956,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $591,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,492 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 2,609.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 714,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,410,000 after purchasing an additional 687,738 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 141.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 868,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,561,000 after purchasing an additional 509,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,444,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cimarex Energy stock opened at $65.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.60. Cimarex Energy has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $76.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. The firm had revenue of $712.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 185.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cimarex Energy will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

