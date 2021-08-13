Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Raised to Buy at Mizuho

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $95.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $89.00. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.76.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

XEC stock opened at $65.27 on Friday. Cimarex Energy has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $76.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.45.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.22. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 60.34% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $712.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 185.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 35,389 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,086,000 after purchasing an additional 186,868 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 157,070 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 22,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter worth $306,000. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.