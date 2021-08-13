Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several research firms recently commented on CPXGF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cineplex from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of CPXGF opened at $10.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.72. Cineplex has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

