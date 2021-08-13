Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) PT Lowered to C$18.00 at TD Securities

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

CPXGF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cineplex from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

CPXGF traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.38. 3,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,241. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.72. Cineplex has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

