Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target Raised to C$13.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector peform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CGX. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target (up previously from C$12.00) on shares of Cineplex in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Cineplex to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.44.

Shares of TSE:CGX traded up C$0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting C$13.49. 831,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,060. The firm has a market cap of C$854.43 million and a P/E ratio of -1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$14.62. Cineplex has a 52-week low of C$4.32 and a 52-week high of C$16.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

