Cineplex (TSE:CGX) PT Lowered to C$18.00 at TD Securities

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cineplex to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector peform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Cineplex to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Cineplex from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$14.00 target price (up from C$12.00) on shares of Cineplex in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.44.

Shares of Cineplex stock traded up C$0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$13.49. The stock had a trading volume of 831,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,060. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$854.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Cineplex has a 1 year low of C$4.32 and a 1 year high of C$16.76.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

