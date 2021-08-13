Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) Short Interest Update

Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 642.9% from the July 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CINR. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Ciner Resources by 130.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ciner Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Ciner Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Ciner Resources by 15.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Ciner Resources by 7.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,995,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINR traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,784. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $254.16 million, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.97. Ciner Resources has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

Ciner Resources LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products.

