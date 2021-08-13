Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 77 ($1.01).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt dropped their price objective on Cineworld Group from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Peel Hunt dropped their price objective on Cineworld Group from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.50) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Numis Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.98) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Cineworld Group from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 85 ($1.11) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

CINE stock opened at GBX 62.87 ($0.82) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £863.19 million and a P/E ratio of -0.45. Cineworld Group has a twelve month low of GBX 15.11 ($0.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 124.85 ($1.63). The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,825.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 75.09.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

