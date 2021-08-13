Cipher Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $114,566.00 (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. Cipher has a market cap of $109,005.21 and approximately $114,566.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cipher has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar. One Cipher coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.90 or 0.00339119 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000225 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000089 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001551 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $443.36 or 0.00958290 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003636 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Cipher (CPR) is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

