Cipher Price Down 19.5% Over Last 7 Days (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 13th. Over the last seven days, Cipher has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar. One Cipher coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cipher has a market cap of $110,590.28 and approximately $127,428.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cipher alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.50 or 0.00320716 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000095 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001337 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.38 or 0.00974497 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003613 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Cipher

Cipher (CPR) is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cipher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cipher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.