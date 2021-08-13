Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.04 Billion

Brokerages expect Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report sales of $13.04 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.00 billion to $13.10 billion. Cisco Systems posted sales of $12.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full-year sales of $49.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $49.69 billion to $49.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $51.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.09 billion to $52.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.47.

CSCO opened at $56.39 on Friday. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $56.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $237.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,682,877. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $642,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 156,442 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,932 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 6,951 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 7,464 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,067,000 after buying an additional 13,615 shares during the period. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

