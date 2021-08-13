Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,238,173 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 401,500 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 0.7% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. State of Michigan Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Cisco Systems worth $118,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.7% in the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,067,000 after purchasing an additional 13,615 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 141,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 11,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,921,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,825,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,316,412. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $56.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.13.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

A number of research firms have commented on CSCO. Wolfe Research raised Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.47.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $204,851.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at $5,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.