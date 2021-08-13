Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 847,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,389,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covalis Capital LLP acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,463,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $893,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS CFVIU opened at $9.91 on Friday. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $10.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

