Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 503,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,506,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Hayward as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HAYW. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hayward during the 1st quarter valued at about $928,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hayward during the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hayward during the 1st quarter valued at about $790,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Hayward during the 1st quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Hayward during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,870,000. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hayward alerts:

Shares of HAYW opened at $21.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $26.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.92.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HAYW. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Hayward to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Hayward from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.43.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW).

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.