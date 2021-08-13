Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 503,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,506,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Hayward as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HAYW. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hayward during the 1st quarter valued at about $928,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hayward during the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hayward during the 1st quarter valued at about $790,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Hayward during the 1st quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Hayward during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,870,000. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of HAYW opened at $21.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $26.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.92.
Several research firms have issued reports on HAYW. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Hayward to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Hayward from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.43.
Hayward Company Profile
Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.
Read More: How is inflation measured?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW).
Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.