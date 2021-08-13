Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 857,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 10.03% of TZP Strategies Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TZPS. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,983,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,750,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,821,000.

TZPS opened at $9.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.71. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.25.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

