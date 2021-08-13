Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 951,714 Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 951,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,517,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.68% of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FWAA. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FWAA stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.88. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $12.92.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

