Citadel Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1,198.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,946 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $7,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 108,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 69,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 32,280 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after acquiring an additional 117,672 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,727,000 after acquiring an additional 11,449 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,661,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $40.21 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.83.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.