Citadel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 1,042.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 311,150 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.53% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $10,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 184.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the first quarter worth about $251,000.

RODM stock opened at $31.49 on Friday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $31.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.15.

