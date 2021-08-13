Citadel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) by 141.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,071 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.67% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $9,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $389,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $485,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 72.5% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of PULS stock opened at $49.70 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.68 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.