Citadel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,060,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306,364 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 6.09% of TWC Tech Holdings II worth $10,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II by 8.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the first quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II by 63.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 32,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 12,451 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWCT opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $11.75.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and technology-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

