Citadel Advisors LLC Buys 98,756 Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) by 150.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,756 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 1.61% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $8,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management raised its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 121,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter.

GNMA stock opened at $50.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.06. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $51.63.

