Citadel Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 480,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,517,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Cricut at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Cricut in the first quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Cricut in the first quarter valued at $198,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Cricut in the first quarter valued at $346,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cricut in the first quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the first quarter worth about $594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

CRCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. initiated coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cricut has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 16,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $465,204.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,687,772 shares of company stock valued at $55,131,574.

Shares of NASDAQ CRCT opened at $34.51 on Friday. Cricut, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $47.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.44.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. As a group, research analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

