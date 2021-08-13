Citadel Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 786,602 NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 786,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,023,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NDACU. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $15,742,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $12,750,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $8,160,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $8,160,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $8,160,000.

NightDragon Acquisition stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $10.74.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

