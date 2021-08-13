Citadel Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 804,121 Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 804,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,840,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 1.57% of Epiphany Technology Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $50,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $195,000. 36.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPHY opened at $9.70 on Friday. Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.72.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

